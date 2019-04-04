Police carrying out investigation after sudden death of child in Whanganui

Police are carrying out an investigation after the sudden death of a child in Whanganui this afternoon.

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to a property on London Street at about 2.00pm today.

A child was taken to Whanganui Hospital in critical condition but were unable to be revived, police say.

Police have referred the death to the Coroner and are carrying out inquiries to establish the circumstances of the death.