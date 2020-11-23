Police to carry guns, three men arrested after firearm incidents in Hawke's Bay

Police will be armed in Wairoa, Hawke's Bay, after a series of firearms incidents in the area, including one which saw a person turn up to hospital with a gunshot wound.

Source: File image

Three men have been arrested and charged after the incidents as police continue to investigate.

In one of the incidents yesterday, in which no one was injured, gunshots were fired at a vehicle on Lucknow St, Wairoa.

Police say there have been further incidents of firearms being pointed at people or vehicles but no shots fired.

In another incident last night, a man turned up to hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say they're still investigating the circumstances around his injury.

Three men have been charged to date in relation to the firearms incidents, police say.

A 19-year-old has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon while another 19-year-old and a 23-year-old were charged with unlawful assembly and assault in relation to another incident.

All three appeared in Gisborne District Court today.

Tairawhiti Area Commander Inspector Sam Aberahama says he's "authorised temporary carriage of firearms for police staff".

Police usually carry firearms in their vehicles; this change means they'll be carrying them on their person.

"Police understand incidents like this can cause a great deal of concern in the community, however we would like to reassure the public that these incidents involve specific groups of people who are targeting each other," Aberahama says.