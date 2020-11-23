Police to carry guns in Canterbury amid rising gang tensions

Canterbury police will be arming themselves after rising gang tensions in the area, authorities say.

Source: File image

A police spokesperson confirmed the change when contacted by 1 NEWS this morning.

The general arming order means police officers will carry firearms on their person; normally they're accessible in the police car.

Police say they're "actively investigating" increased gang tensions in the area.

"The community should be reassured that police are taking action to mitigate any concerns," the police spokesperson says.