Police car wrecked in crash on SH2 in Lower Hutt

A crash between a police car and another vehicle blocked lanes on State Highway 2 in Lower Hutt for a time this afternoon.

Crash between a police patrol car and another vehicle on SH2 in Wellington. Source: Supplied

The patrol car was involved in an accident with another vehicle at 3.45pm while its sirens were on as it was turning into State Highway 2 at the intersection with Block Road in Melling. 

Two police officers were in the car at the time. Several people are being assessed by ambulance staff for minor injuries. 

The road has now been cleared.


