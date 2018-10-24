Police car shot at in South Auckland chase, wanted pair on the run

A police car was fired at in a South Auckland vehicle chase last night.

Source: 1 NEWS

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS this morning an officer tried to pull a vehicle over on Weymouth Road in Manurewa about 11.40pm.

"The driver failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated. After less than a minute, the driver of the offending vehicle has presented a firearm from the window and fired a shot at the moving police vehicle," the spokesperson said.

Police were not injured, but the pursuit was abandoned.

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers said it was a frightening incident for the officers.

She said their welfare was an "absolute priority", and that they were being supported by colleagues and the wider organisation.

"It is completely unacceptable that our officers, who leave their families to come to work to help keep our communities safe, should be put in this type of situation.

"We will not tolerate this type of offending and our detectives will be carrying out a number of inquiries in an effort to identify and locate those responsible."

The vehicle was later found dumped on Totara Road, however the two occupants are yet to be found.

Police will remain in the area today and a scene examination is taking place.