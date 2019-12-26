Police car hit with axe, two officers injured following Rotorua chase

A police car has been hit by a man wielding an axe, leading to a police chase in which two officers were injured in Rotorua yesterday afternoon.

Source: 1 NEWS

At around 4.30pm police said in a statement that they had pulled over a vehicle of interest. The 25-year-old man then proceeded to get out of his car and hit the bonnet of the police vehicle with an axe.

The man then went back to his car and fled the scene "at speed" which is when police say "a pursuit was initiated".



During the pursuit, the man rammed another police vehicle at the roundabout on State Highway 5 at Devon Street. Because of the way the man was driving, police say the chase was then abandoned.

The car was found on Paradise Valley Road and police followed it for a time while road spikes and cordons were being put in place.

The driver then rammed another Police vehicle which is when the two police officers in that vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The fleeing vehicle was spiked along Paradise Valley Road and eventually came to a stop on State Highway 5.

Police say the man then got out of the car and attempted to steal another car, before being tasered and arrested.