Police car damaged after collision with vehicle in South Auckland

The front of a police car has been significantly damaged following a "minor collision" with another vehicle in South Auckland on Wednesday afternoon.

A police car is left crumpled following an incident on Great South Road, in Manurewa. Source: 1 NEWS

The crash, between the police car and another vehicle, occurred on Great South Road, in Manurewa, earlier this afternoon, police told 1News in a statement.

"Police were on their way to respond to a family incident under lights and sirens on Great South Road, Manurewa, earlier this afternoon when another vehicle has crossed into the police car’s path," police said.

"There was a minor collision but no reports of any serious injuries."

