Police car crashes into a Hamilton house

A police car has crashed into a house in Hamilton while travelling with its lights and sirens going to a call out this afternoon.
The police car was involved in a crash with a car belonging to a member of the public shortly after 2.30 pm at the Victoria St and Abbotsford St intersection.
It then drove through a hedge and crashed into the house.
A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS there is minor damage to the house.
They said no one was injured in the crash.
Police said they will investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.
