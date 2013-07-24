 

Police car crashes into a Hamilton house

A police car has crashed into a house in Hamilton while travelling with its lights and sirens going to a call out this afternoon.

The police car was involved in a crash with a car belonging to a member of the public shortly after 2.30 pm at the Victoria St and Abbotsford St intersection.

It then drove through a hedge and crashed into the house.

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS there is minor damage to the house.

They said no one was injured in the crash.

Police said they will investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

