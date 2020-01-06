Police car crashes on Auckland's southern motorway, causing delays

A police car has crashed on Auckland's southern motorway, causing delays and closing two southbound lanes.

Police have confirmed they are currently at a crash involving a police car on the motorway near Ōtara.

The officer driving the vehicle has minor injuries and there were no other vehicles involved. Newshub has reported that the police car has been left mangled after flipping on the motorway.

Police say the officer was heading to a priority job when the crash happened at around 7.30am.

NZTA says the two left southbound lanes between East Tamaki Road and Ti Irrirangi Drive are blocked.

Delays through the area are expected and an alternative route has been advised by NZTA.