 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Police car allegedly stolen during breath test and set alight

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A police car was allegedly stolen while it's officer was conducting a breath test and set alight at Meremere in Waikato tonight.

Police say the officer stopped a vehicle on the Wilson Road, Netherton, at about 6.25pm after it was seen acting suspiciously.

Police car

Source: 1 NEWS

While the officer was conducting a breath test on the female driver, they say one male and one female passenger got out of the car and drove off in the patrol vehicle.

A pursuit was initiated but was abandoned shortly after due to excessive speed and the manner of driving, police say.

The vehicle was subsequently located in Meremere after the occupants decamped. 

Police say it appears the vehicle was set alight, causing extensive damage.

Officers have arrested a 41-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman.

Related

Hamilton and Waikato

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Graphic video: Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers horror eye injury during game with Cairns Taipans

00:54
2
The All Blacks winger and Fatima Savea bust out all the moves to Bruno Mars' hit song That's What I Like.

Watch: Julian Savea 'getting lit with wifey' in romantic Bruno Mars car duet

3

Police car allegedly stolen during breath test and set alight

00:33
4
The bonding experience was unlike any other Stevoni Doyle of Utah has experienced in over a decade of fostering dogs.

Watch: 'Pitbulls get a bad rap' but loving dog places her newborn litter in foster carer's lap

5
Taylors Mistake beach looking green

Why has a popular Christchurch beach turned a 'lovely' shade of green?


00:51
They haven’t played each other since 1998, and Williams says she’s inspired by Lucic-Baroni’s hard road back to the court.

Watch: Gracious Serena Williams heaps praise on Lucic-Baroni's inspirational comeback from abusive childhood

Williams says she's followed Lucic-Baroni's hard road back to the court.

00:24
Serena is chasing her 23rd grand slam when she meets Venus in the final.

Video: Looming sister act! Serena Williams demolishes Lucic-Baroni to meet sister Venus in Australian Open final

Serena is chasing her 23rd grand slam when she meets Venus in the final.


01:43
The owners today navigated across a sizeable slip on SH1 to retrieve their vehicles, trapped since the 7.8 magnitude quake.

Campervans rescued after two months idle on Kaikoura coast

Their owners today navigated across a sizeable slip on State Highway 1 to retrieve their vehicles.

03:06
Border security was the defining issue of Trump's campaign and the Mexico wall his most high profile promise.

Wall backlash erupts in America: Mexican president considering cancelling US trip

Border security was the defining issue of Trump's campaign.

00:40
The veteran tennis player hasn’t been in a grand slam final for eight years.

Dancing with disbelief! Watch Venus Williams scream in elation after securing Aussie Open finals spot

The veteran tennis player hasn’t been in a grand slam final for eight years.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ