Police car allegedly stolen during breath test and set alight

A police car was allegedly stolen while it's officer was conducting a breath test and set alight at Meremere in Waikato tonight.

Police say the officer stopped a vehicle on the Wilson Road, Netherton, at about 6.25pm after it was seen acting suspiciously.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

While the officer was conducting a breath test on the female driver, they say one male and one female passenger got out of the car and drove off in the patrol vehicle.

A pursuit was initiated but was abandoned shortly after due to excessive speed and the manner of driving, police say.

The vehicle was subsequently located in Meremere after the occupants decamped.

Police say it appears the vehicle was set alight, causing extensive damage.