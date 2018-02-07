Police calling for witnesses as they investigate death of 16-year-old Amber-Rose Rush

Source:
Police are calling for witnesses as they investigate the death of 16-year-old Amber-Rose Rush.
The teenager was found dead Saturday morning at her home in Dunedin.
Police have been searching a quarry pond in the suburb of Blackhead and say they'd like to speak to the occupants of a black Toyota Camry, seen in a carpark at the quarry in the early hours of Saturday morning.
A 30-year-old man has been charged with murdering the girl and will reappear in court later this month.
