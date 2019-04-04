TODAY |

Police calling on public for information following brawl involving weapons in Hastings

Police are calling on the public for information following a brawl involving weapons in Hastings yesterday afternoon.

Police were called to an address on Ormond Road where "around 10 people" were involved in an altercation at about 4.30pm yesterday, police said.

It is believed weapons, not including firearms, were used in the incident. Some police arrived armed at the scene "as a precaution".

Several people received non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospital for treatment. They are now recovering at home.

A scene examination was completed at Ormond Road and police continue to make inquiries into the circumstances of the incident.

The brawl is not believed to be a gang-related incident.

Police are aware a number of family groups were in the area at the time.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 210208/4618, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

