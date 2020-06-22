Police called in after Auckland Covid-19 testing station swarmed by people

Police have been called in to direct traffic after the Covid-19 testing facility in Botany, Auckland, was swamped with people today.

Cars queue for a Covid-19 testing station in Botany, Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS understands multiple police officers have been at the scene since at least 2pm today.

Cars have lined up around the block to get to the testing station, with occupants waiting upwards of 30 minutes to get swabbed.

Workers at the testing station have been overrun and one told 1 NEWS it's been swarmed with people all day.

A policeman directing traffic on Botany Road, Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

One man says he's been waiting in traffic for an hour and 15 minutes so he could get tested, after coming down with a runny nose.

Another woman, who had been waiting for more than an hour and had a sore throat and sniffly nose, says she wanted to be tested as a precaution before visiting a rest home tomorrow.

A police officer at the scene says they were called in after reports of road rage incidents.

A police spokesperson confirmed officers were brought in to help with traffic control around the testing centre "due to some congestion", but wasn't aware of any particular incidents that have taken place.

Another two cases of Covid-19 were announced today at 1pm, during the Ministry of Health press conference.

It brings the total number of active cases to nine, with all but two in managed isolation facilities or quarantine.