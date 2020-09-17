Police called to help woman stuck in mud collecting shells discover she is wanted for arrest

Police called to help a woman stuck in mud while collecting shells this afternoon discovered her and her partner are wanted for arrest.

Mahurangi River Warkworth. Source: Google Maps

Police told 1 NEWS they were notified about the incident shortly after 1pm, after members of the public reported that a woman had become stuck in the mud in the Mahurangi River north of Auckland after apparently going to collect shells.

Emergency services attended and were able to rescue the woman.

Police then spoke with a man who was accompanying the woman and identified him as having existing warrants to arrest.

It was then established that the woman also had a warrant to arrest.