Police call for witnesses in investigation of alleged abduction in Wellington

A police investigation has been launched following a kidnapping in Wellington late last month.

Source: 1 NEWS

The incident involved two vehicles seen driving erratically in the Eastern suburbs on the night of Tuesday, August 25, Detective Sergeant Stephen Wescott said today in a statement.

The vehicles involved are described as a dark-coloured BMW hatchback followed closely behind by a dark-coloured medium- to large-sized sedan or hatchback.

Between 8.30pm and 8.45pm, the vehicles travelled from Shelly Bay Road to Miramar Avenue and then to Cobham Drive, Troy Street, Rongotai Road, Evans Bay Parade and KFC Kilbirnie, then finally Onepu Road, Wescott said.

It was on Onepu Road that the victim - who was being held in one of the vehicles - managed to escape, police said.

While the person was not physically harmed while captive, the incident was extremely traumatic for them and they have been provided ongoing support, he said.

Police believe it was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the community.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the two vehicles involved or have dash camera or CCTV footage which may have captured the incident.