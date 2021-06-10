TODAY |

Police call for witnesses after Hawke's Bay man injured in attempted car-jacking

Source:  1 NEWS

A man was left shaken and with minor injuries after another man tried to drag him from his vehicle in Hastings, authorities said today.

Francis Hicks Ave, Hastings. Source: Google Maps

Police said the man was leaving his Francis Hicks Avenue address yesterday about 5.30pm when the incident occurred.

The driver fought back and drove off towards Maraekakaho Road, he told police.

Police believe several witnesses were in the area at the time and would like to hear from them.

They include a man jogging on Francis Hicks Avenue and the occupants of a silver people mover who came to assist the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 210610/4234. 

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Hawke's Bay
