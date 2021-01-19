TODAY |

Police call off search for kayaker missing, thought dead near Wellington

Police have called off the search for a kayaker missing and believed dead off the coast of Wellington.

Missing kayaker Koyren Campbell. Source: Supplied

Koyren Campbell's empty kayak was found floating in Tarakena Bay last Sunday, prompting an urgent search.

His clothes were found on the seabed on Tuesday.

Today police confirmed the search for the 22-year-old had been called off.

"It is believed Mr Campbell is no longer alive, and our best efforts to locate him have unfortunately not been successful," Senior Sergeant Dave Houston says.

"The decision to suspend a search is never taken lightly, and Mr Campbell's family have been made aware."

Clothes belonging to missing Wellington kayaker found on seabed

Extensive searches were carried out by foot, on the water and in the air.

Houston asks people on the coastline to "keep their eyes peeled" for any items of interest, such as a life jacket or kayak paddle.

In a statement today, his family said he "made the most of every day" and had a "fantastic attitude to living life to the full".

"Although we do not know the complete facts that led to the tragedy at Tarakena Bay, we know that he was doing what he loved, catching a lot of fish with a bar of chocolate in his pocket," his family says.

"The outpouring of love and compassion we have received is indescribable. The loss of Koyren has devastated all the people in his life.

"Koyren has not been located at this time, however we remain hopeful for the sea and tide to return him."

