Police call for man who intervened in Whangārei assault to come forward

Police are calling for a man who helped intervene in an assault in Whangārei last week to come forward.

Source: 1 NEWS

One man got out of a vehicle before allegedly assaulting another man and attempting to flee with his cell phone at 6.30am on April 27, police say.



The cell phone was recovered and the victim was left with serious facial injuries and injuries to the ribs.

A witness recorded the assault on their phone, which shows another man had intervened.

Police would like to identify and speak to the man, who is described being between 20 to 30 years of age and of tall build with a beard. He was wearing black shorts, work boots, and a black Fila bucket hat.

A 21-year-old man has since appeared in the Whangārei District Court charged with multiple offences, including robbery, injuring with intent to injure and dangerous driving.

He has been remanded in custody.