Police call for calm between two Auckland schools after incident leaves student hospitalised

Police are calling for calm after students from two separate Auckland schools were involved in a "disorder incident" that left a person hospitalised last Friday.

Police say students from both De La Salle, where the incident took place, and Tāmaki College were involved.

There has since been increased police presence in the areas surrounding the two schools and an investigation is ongoing.

The NZ Herald had earlier reported that an eyewitness saw a scuffle break out between De La Salle students and what appeared to be a group of older men outside the school gates. One of the students was allegedly stabbed in the stomach during the incident.

According to police, the person who was hospitalised Friday had moderate injuries and is recovering well.

"Our communities staff in Counties Manukau and Auckland City districts are continuing to work closely with both schools going forward," a police spokeperson said.



Police said they are also aware of speculation around Tāmaki College being placed into lockdown yesterday, but said no such action was taken.