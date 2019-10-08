TODAY |

Police bust secret meth lab in Blenheim, man facing serious drug charges

Source:  1 NEWS

A Blenheim man is facing methamphetamine charges after police busted a secret laboratory this week.

A file image of two "point bags" - typically used to store small quantities of powdered drugs like methamphetamine. Source: 1 NEWS

The 30-year-old is due to appear in the Blenheim District Court this afternoon facing several charges relating to possession of methamphetamine and possession of precursor substances for the manufacture of methamphetamine. Police say further charges are likely.

Police say officers searched a Warwick Street property on Wednesday afternoon, where they noticed a chemical smell and found equipment that was consistent with the setup of a clandestine lab.

One person at the address was taken into custody.

Area Investigations Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Ciaran Sloan said police believed "a significant clan lab has how been taken out of production".

"This will have significantly disrupted the supply of methamphetamine to our region and stopped an enormous amount of harm in our community," Mr Sloan said.

New Zealand
Marlborough
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:13
Steven Adams interrupts Chris Paul to say his new suit look is 'dapper', not fresh
2
Christchurch pound pups intentionally poisoned in 1080-alternative experiment
3
Injured Whakaari/White Island tour guide out of coma
4
Final goodbye: Remembering the influential people who died in 2019
5
Stay out of the harbour, Wellington warned as wastewater tunnel collapses
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Dead monkey discovered inside shipping container in Whangārei

Holiday accommodation company fined more than $100k for misleading online reviews
02:14

Stay out of the harbour, Wellington warned as wastewater tunnel collapses

Car rams into Work and Income office in Thames