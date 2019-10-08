Police bust secret meth lab in Blenheim, man facing serious drug charges

A Blenheim man is facing methamphetamine charges after police busted a secret laboratory this week.

The 30-year-old is due to appear in the Blenheim District Court this afternoon facing several charges relating to possession of methamphetamine and possession of precursor substances for the manufacture of methamphetamine. Police say further charges are likely.

Police say officers searched a Warwick Street property on Wednesday afternoon, where they noticed a chemical smell and found equipment that was consistent with the setup of a clandestine lab.

One person at the address was taken into custody.

Area Investigations Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Ciaran Sloan said police believed "a significant clan lab has how been taken out of production".