Police bust finds over 1100 cannabis plants, $800k in cash at rural Feilding property

Police in Manawatū have arrested a man and a woman after busting a large-scale commercial cannabis operation in Feilding.

Officers were attending a separate gun-related incident at a rural Feilding property on Thursday when they made the discovery.

Police say they searched the property the following day and found two large sheds purpose-built for growing cannabis.

A total of 1102 cannabis plants were found at the property, ranging from seedlings to 325 mature plants ready for harvest.

A 44-year-old Feilding man and a 46-year-old Feilding woman appeared in Palmerston North District Court on January 3 charged jointly with cultivation of cannabis.

Alongside the plants and seedlings police found $800,000 in cash and some methamphetamine. Eight kilograms of cannabis head was also found which police say was ready to sell in Manawatū and Auckland.

Acting detective senior sergeant Dave Thompson says it is one of the most significant indoor cannabis operations discovered in the past 10 years.

“This operation has been a major and consistent source of cannabis for both the local and Auckland markets for a number of years.

“The discovery further demonstrates the large amounts of illicit money being made in the cannabis trade, and its links to methamphetamine.



The man and woman were remanded on bail without plea to reappear in Palmerston North District Court on Thursday 23 January.