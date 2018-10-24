TODAY |

Police break up around 100 brawling teenagers from two South Auckland schools

Police were called to break up a large brawl between dozens of young people thought to be students from two South Auckland schools this afternoon.

Police say they were called to a report of a disorder, allegedly involving around 100 young people, at the intersection of Weymouth Road and Rowandale Avenue in Manurewa shortly before 3pm. 

Police responded and dispersed the crowd, a spokesperson said in a statement.

It's understood the teenagers involved were from James Cook High School and the nearby Manurewa High School.

