Police blitz on drunk driving taking place this weekend

Police are targeting drink drivers in the central North Island this weekend as the festive season draws nearer.

Breathalyser Source: 1 NEWS

It will be the first of several road policing operations planned for the Central District this summer with checkpoints and mobile patrols in place.

"In the lead up to Christmas we traditionally experience a significant increase in road trauma caused by alcohol," Central District road policing manager Inspector Brett Calkin says.

"There are no excuses for drink driving - too many people are dying on our roads.