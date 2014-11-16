 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Police blitz on drunk driving taking place this weekend

share

Source:

NZN

Police are targeting drink drivers in the central North Island this weekend as the festive season draws nearer.

Breathalyser

Source: 1 NEWS

It will be the first of several road policing operations planned for the Central District this summer with checkpoints and mobile patrols in place.

"In the lead up to Christmas we traditionally experience a significant increase in road trauma caused by alcohol," Central District road policing manager Inspector Brett Calkin says.

"There are no excuses for drink driving - too many people are dying on our roads.

"It truly isn't worth the risk of spending Christmas in hospital. It isn't worth spending your Christmas in prison and it's certainly not worth killing yourself or someone else," Inspector Calkin said.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:17
1
The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final between Tonga and England.

Watch: 'He was all in tears' - pop star Dinah Jane on singing Tongan national anthem to proud grandfather

00:50
2
Taumalolo has had an outstanding tournament so far at this year's RLWC.

Tonga's Jason Taumalolo chipper in reggae-inspired training session before England showdown

00:32
3
South African prosecutors say the six year jail sentence for murder has resulted in an injustice.

Oscar Pistorius has sentence for murdering girlfriend more than doubled to over 13 years

00:47
4
These supporters were keen to show their support ahead of Tonga's semi-final with England tomorrow night.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga fever hits Tauranga as hundreds of passionate fans stop traffic

01:30
5
Kristian Woolf said the energy in the squad has been unbelievable.

Can they do it? Upbeat coach says Mate Ma'a Tonga ready to cause huge boil-over against England in team's biggest match ever

00:58
The 29-year-old lock says the week off is no holiday though.

Kieran Read out, Sam Whitelock to lead All Blacks against Wales

The lock will become the 69th All Blacks captain after Read was ruled out of the Cardiff clash.

03:52
It's been two months since the Maori Party lost its place in Parliament, a time of reflection for leader Mr Flavell.

Watch: 'Sorrow, anger, aroha' - Te Ururoa Flavell on Maori Party's election defeat

He says someone should have written a manual about life after Parliament because it's been a huge adjustment for him.

04:09
The Riverside Tavern was left without a connection for five days, and Chorus says it should have done better.

'It's an iron curtain' - Auckland tavern left frustrated by Chorus' lack of customer service

The Riverhead Tavern was left without internet for five days.

02:02

Compromise option costing around $140 million chosen for Auckland's new America's Cup base

A cluster of bases across Wynyard, Halsey and Hobson wharves could be established, but there won't be a major extension.


01:01
Inspector Hurimoana Dennis says the only thing he did wrong was be a proud Maori officer.

Watch: 'Absolutely humiliating' – cop found not guilty of unlawfully detaining teen speaks out

Inspector Hurimoana Dennis says the only thing he did wrong was be a proud Maori officer.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 