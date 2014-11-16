Police blitz on drunk driving taking place this weekend

Source:NZN
Police are targeting drink drivers in the central North Island this weekend as the festive season draws nearer.
Breathalyser
Source: 1 NEWS
It will be the first of several road policing operations planned for the Central District this summer with checkpoints and mobile patrols in place.
"In the lead up to Christmas we traditionally experience a significant increase in road trauma caused by alcohol," Central District road policing manager Inspector Brett Calkin says.
"There are no excuses for drink driving - too many people are dying on our roads.
"It truly isn't worth the risk of spending Christmas in hospital. It isn't worth spending your Christmas in prison and it's certainly not worth killing yourself or someone else," Inspector Calkin said.
