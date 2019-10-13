Police believe van owner acted in self-defence as Auckland break-in suspect fatally injured

Police have released the name of a man believed to have been trying to break into a car in West Auckland who died after a fight with the van owner.

Jason Murray, 36, of Te Atatu, died in hospital yesterday following the incident on Te Atatu Peninsula in the early hours of Sunday.

Police say they believe the van owner's actions were in self defence.

A post mortem is taking place today and Mr Murray's death has been referred to the Coroner.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kim Libby of Waitemata CIB says inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

“As we have previously stated, police believe Mr Murray and a second person were attempting to break into a van at a Te Atatu address before an altercation took place between himself and the owner of the van," Ms Libby said this afternoon.

The second individual fled the scene and police are still trying to locate them, she said, urging the person to come forward.

“As a result of our inquiries up to this point, we believe that Mr Murray has died as a result of injuries sustained during this altercation," Ms Libby said.

"This is a tragic outcome and Mr Murray’s family has been provided with support," she said.

The van owner has been fully cooperative with police who have spoken with him and also a number of witnesses as part of the investigation, Ms Libby said.

“Inquiries to date lead police to believe that his actions were in self-defence," she said.

"He is understandably distraught and we are ensuring that he is provided with support and welfare at this time.”