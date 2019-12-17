TODAY |

Police believe two bodies left on White Island were washed out to sea

Source:  1 NEWS

Police say the final two bodies that have yet to be recovered after the White Island eruption have been washed out to sea.

Bad weather hampered search efforts this morning for Hayden Marshall-Inman, 40, and Winona Langford, 17. Source: 1 NEWS

Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement gave a media briefing this afternoon where he talked in detail about what police believe happened to the bodies of tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman, a New Zealander, and Australian tourist Winona Langford.

Mr Clement says there was a "significant weather event" overnight on Monday December 9 - the day of the eruption - which washed the two bodies off the island down a stream and into the ocean.

Previously, surveillance flights had spotted what is believed to be the bodies of Mr Marshall-Inman and Ms Langford lying next to the stream on the island.

The Deputy Commissioner said Mr Marshall-Inman's body was spotted in the water near the jetty on White Island last Wednesday, but hasn't been seen since.

Bodies of people missing from Whakaari/White Island may never be found, police admit

The bodies are believed to have been taken further out to sea in currents which is likely to take them in the direction of East Cape.

"We haven't given up, but we have reached a phase where we are literally in the hands of the sea," Deputy Commissioner Clement said.

Earlier today, he admitted to RNZ the chances of finding the remaining bodies were slim.

"What we do is model and put ourselves in a position where we think that things could eventuate and if all of those things are playing out then we will find it.

"And if they don't, we won't."

He said there was no perfect science for whether the bodies would ever be found.

