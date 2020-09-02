TODAY |

Police believe series of indecent assaults near Porirua train station are related

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are investigating after a number of women have said they were indecently assaulted near a Porirua train station.

Porirua Train Station. Source: Google Maps

Police say they have received several reports since February of women being indecently assaulted while walking around Awatea Street, the Mungavin Avenue underpass and the Kivell Street area.

The most recent assault was reported to them on Friday, and investigators believe all of the incidents are linked.

"We are asking the public, particularly those on foot alone, to be alert and aware of your surroundings in the area," Kapiti-Mana Area Commander Inspector Tracey Thompson says. 

"Most importantly if you have information about these incidents, or if you have been a victim of an incident of this nature, we urge you to call us."

Information can be provided to Detective Sergeant Nathan Smith of Kapiti-Mana Police through 105, quoting file number 200829/6042.

Police want anyone who sees anything suspicious or who has concerns for the immediate safety of themselves or others to call 111 straight away.

