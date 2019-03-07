Police believe Port Hills fires were suspicious, appeal for information

A large fire that broke out at Coopers Knob on Christchurch's Port Hills was suspicious, police say.

Rob Harris Source: 1 NEWS

Twelve fire trucks, including tankers, were battling the blaze at its height and the fire was extinguished about 1am today.

Police this afternoon released a statement saying the fire was suspicious, and appealed for information about who may have lit it.

The first fire was reported just after midnight near Worsleys Road, and a second was reported about 11.30pm anear Summit Road.

Police said they will be increasing patrols in the area and asked that anyone with information on either of the fires get in touch.

Christchurch Police can be contacted on 03 363 7400, or information can be given to Crimstoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Source: 1 NEWS