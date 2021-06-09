Police believe firearm may have been involved in fatal Auckland hit-and-run today

A man has died in the Auckland suburb of Māngere this morning after being hit by a vehicle — and now police say a gun might have also been involved in the incident.

Thomas Rd. Source: 1 NEWS

The incident occurred on Thomas Road at around 11.45am and the man died at the scene.

In a follow-up statement this afternoon, Detective Inspector Karen Bright of the Counties Manukau Criminal Investigation Branch said the vehicle fled the area immediately afterward.

She said early reports suggested a firearm may also have been involved in the incident.

As a precaution, Bright confirmed armed officers had attended.

However, a firearm has not been located at this stage.

Bright also revealed police have been at an address near the Thomas Road scene and are speaking with a number of people there.



She also said a scene examination on Thomas Road was underway and was expected to go for some time.

"Our investigation is still in the early stage and detectives will now work to piece together the full set of circumstances of what has occurred."

Police would like to hear from any witnesses to the incident or anyone who was in the Thomas Rd area at the time.