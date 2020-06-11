TODAY |

Remains found as police excavate property in search for missing Northland woman

Police have found a body while excavating on a rural proprty today in the search for missing Northland woman Bridget Simmonds.

Items of interest were earlier found at the property, and a person is "assisting us with our inquiries", police said. 

Earlier this week, police said the disappearance of the 43-year-old mother-of-two could be the result of foul play.

She was last seen in February last year, after being dropped at a Whangārei supermarket by her mother.

She was reported missing on March 6. 

Yesterday, they continued searching properties in the Parakao, west of Whangārei, including a 20ha property belonging to her ex-partner.

