Police have found a body while excavating on a rural proprty today in the search for missing Northland woman Bridget Simmonds.
Missing Northland woman Bridget Simmonds. Source: NZ Police
Items of interest were earlier found at the property, and a person is "assisting us with our inquiries", police said.
Earlier this week, police said the disappearance of the 43-year-old mother-of-two could be the result of foul play.
She was last seen in February last year, after being dropped at a Whangārei supermarket by her mother.
She was reported missing on March 6.
Yesterday, they continued searching properties in the Parakao, west of Whangārei, including a 20ha property belonging to her ex-partner.