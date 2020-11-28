TODAY |

Police believe body found is missing East Auckland woman Elizabeth Zhong, homicide investigation launched

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have launched a homicide investigation after finding a body in East Auckland yesterday which they now believe to be missing 55-year-old Elizabeth Zhong.

Elizabeth (Ying) Zhong. Source: 1 NEWS

Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said in a statement this evening they are now treating the death of the body found in Sunnyhills yesterday as a homicide.

"A post-mortem examination has taken place and a scene examination is ongoing," Vickers said.

"Today officers have continued to make enquiries in the area where the body was located, and have been speaking to friends, family and associates of the deceased.

"While formal identification is yet to be completed Police believe the body to be that of 55-year-old Elizabeth Zhong, who was reported missing from Counties Manukau East yesterday.

"Anyone with information that may assist Police is asked to contact 105, quoting file number 201128/1909."

Elizabeth (Ying) Zhong was reported missing from her Sunnyhills home yesterday morning. The last time she was seen was Friday afternoon. 

