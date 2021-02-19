TODAY |

Police begin nationwide gangs crackdown aimed at stopping flow of illegal guns

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have today announced a nationwide crackdown on guns held by gangs and organised crime groups.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The key focus will be investigating and disrupting the illegal supply of firearms. Source: 1 NEWS

Operation Tauwhiro's key focus will be focused on the investigation and disruption of the illegal supply of firearms which is "enabling firearms violence", Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said today in a statement.

It includes the "illegal manufacture, modification and supply of firearms to gangs and organised crime groups".

The long-term, nationally-coordinated operation will see each police district run their own "tailored initiative" alongside iwi and community groups to offer support that can help address the underlying causes of violence.

"This may include working with iwi, community NGOs, probation and parole officers, and other community groups to offer services and support that can help address the underlying causes of violence and build greater community resilience," he said.

It comes as gun violence continues to increase year after year.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
One new community Covid-19 case announced in New Zealand today, linked to family already infected
2
Visitor's visas eased again for those who've stayed in NZ since Covid-19 pandemic began
3
Comanchero gang leader Pasilika Naufahu jailed for 10 years
4
Sixth community case of Covid-19 confirmed, linked to existing Auckland outbreak
5
Mum of three left feeling like failure as parent after lead found in infant son's blood
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:23

Visitor's visas eased again for those who've stayed in NZ since Covid-19 pandemic began

Comanchero gang leader Pasilika Naufahu jailed for 10 years
00:35

Auckland mayor warns city, still under Covid-19 restrictions, 'not to stuff up' weekend

Former WWE wrestlers take brain damage case to US Supreme Court