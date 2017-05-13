Police backing trial of early closing hours for bars in Palmerston North

The move by 12 bars in Palmerston North's CBD to close an hour early is being supported by those kept busy by alcohol related call outs.

Police Area Prevention Manager Dave White told 1 NEWS, "While it’s too early to give any definitive outcomes, we hope in the months ahead we’ll see a reduction in alcohol harm."

Some late night revellers in Palmerston North could also see the positive side of the reduced trading hours.

"There's nothing else to do at 2am except going to get macca's, it just means you will be in bed an hour earlier," one man said.

But not everyone agreed with the new closing hours, one man telling 1 NEWS, "All it's going to do is make house parties more intense earlier."

"Two am? That's just when the fun is getting started bro," said another.