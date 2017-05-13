 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Police backing trial of early closing hours for bars in Palmerston North

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The move by 12 bars in Palmerston North's CBD to close an hour early is being supported by those kept busy by alcohol related call outs.

In a bid to reduce alcohol related harm, a dozen bars in the CBD have agreed to shut an hour earlier.
Source: 1 NEWS

Police Area Prevention Manager Dave White told 1 NEWS, "While it’s too early to give any definitive outcomes, we hope in the months ahead we’ll see a reduction in alcohol harm."

Some late night revellers in Palmerston North could also see the positive side of the reduced trading hours.

"There's nothing else to do at 2am except going to get macca's, it just means you will be in bed an hour earlier," one man said.

But not everyone agreed with the new closing hours, one man telling 1 NEWS, "All it's going to do is make house parties more intense earlier."

"Two am? That's just when the fun is getting started bro," said another.

This weekend sees the first trial of the new closing hours at the bars.

Related

01:58
In a bid to reduce alcohol related harm, a dozen bars in the CBD have agreed to shut an hour earlier.

Bars trial early closing in Palmerston North

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The All Blacks centre turned something out of nothing on a soggy Loftus Versfeld pitch to seal a dramatic 17-10 win over the Bulls.

Watch: 'Look at the pace!' Malakai Fekitoa leaves Bulls defenders for dead as his spectacular solo-try snatches a late victory for the Highlanders

00:21
2
Probably a world's first with a fullback jumping in at lineout time.

Watch: 'Everyone's in there!' Hurricanes pull out tricky lineout move with Jordie Barrett and Julian Savea

02:41
3
The South Auckland grandparents say their struggle to find somewhere to live is something no family should go through.

Watch: "We shouldn't be in this position' - Grandparents and nine grandchildren forced to live in motel

00:30
4
All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo and Bulls lock RG Snyman both had earlier showers for their horrific shoulder charges.

Watch: 'That’s trouble that!' Ugly scenes mar Highlanders win over the Bulls as players from both sides see RED for cynical shoulder charges

00:26
5
Todd scored a crucial try in the 51st minute against the Hurricanes in Christchurch.

Video: Crusaders keep unbeaten streak alive after edging Hurricanes in fierce NZ derby match

Back to Basics: Five easy steps to easing the addiction of shopping at the supermarket

This week our columnist Lydia Harvey gives her top tips to shopping fresh and local.

00:24
Te Maire Martin's snap shot at goal completed the comeback for the Panthers.

Kiwi wonder-kid Te Maire Martin, 20, rejects Melbourne Storm offer to join Shaun Johnson in the Warriors halves - report

Reports out of Sydney say the deal for Martin to join the Warriors is all but done.

US Police Generic

Boy, 8, knocked unconscious trying to shake hands with bully, two days before committing suicide in US

He was described as a "very loving little boy".

01:03
Dame Valerie says the first 13 weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

'When you're an athlete you control everything, but now this little human inside of you is controlling you' - mum-to-be Dame Valerie Adams

Dame Valerie says the first weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

01:43
When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.

Why are so many Kiwi kids not at school on rainy days?

When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ