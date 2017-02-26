 

Police back officer's actions in Wellington shooting, air rifle found in man's vehicle

Police say they are confident the officer who shot and killed a machete-wielding man in Porirua early this morning, and say an air rifle was also found in his vehicle.

Acting Wellington District Commander Superintendent Steve Kehoe says according to the information he has received, police staff acted "appropriately and in accordance with policy".
Source: 1 NEWS

The man, who has not been named, died from a single gunshot wound to the shoulder fired by a Police officer when he approached a patrol car with a machete following a domestic dispute in Waikanae on the Kapiti Coast.

Police were called to the incident about 11pm last night, but by the time they got there the man had left in a vehicle.

He was then spotted in Mana Esplanade, Porirua about 12.30am.

"At around 12.30am the man has approached a police car with the large knife and threatened a police officer before being shot," police said in a statement.

"Immediate first aid was given to the man before ambulance staff arrived."

Police cordons remain in place at Mana Esplanade in the suburb Mana near Porirua.
Source: 1 NEWS

Acting Police District Commander for Wellington Superintendent Steve Kehoe this afternoon said he is confident the officer who fired the shot acted correctly.

Mr Kehoe said an air rifle was found inside the man's vehicle

It is not yet known if the use of a Taser was an option and Mr Kehoe said one other officer had also witnessed the shooting.

A full scene examination is being conducted and the Independent Police Conduct Authority will also investigate.

