 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Police attend scene of lockdown at Hillcrest High School in Hamilton

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The school went into lockdown this morning after "information of concern" was received by police.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:22
1
The school went into lockdown this morning after "information of concern" was received by police.

Hamilton's Hillcrest High School being evacuated as Te Puke High School remains in lockdown


2
Police car

Murder charge after body of two-year-old found in river near Whakatāne

00:15
3
Brooke Henderson's frustration made a rare appearance at the Women's PGA Championship.

Watch: Frustrated LPGA player Brooke Henderson snaps club clean in two after poor shot

4
The Matahina Dam is opened during a rainfall event.

Distraught relatives gather as police investigate two-year-old girl found dead in river

17:41
5
Work hard and you should be able to enjoy a decent life, or at least be able to pay the rent, right? Well for some working Kiwis living pay check to pay check that's not happening.

The Working Poor: In a job, but unable to make ends meet

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:22
The school went into lockdown this morning after "information of concern" was received by police.

Hamilton's Hillcrest High School being evacuated as Te Puke High School remains in lockdown

Hillcrest High School has just posted on Facebook that students are now being evacuated from the school.

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, heads to the basket around Indiana Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

It's confirmed! LeBron James agrees to $227m deal to join the LA Lakers

The NBA superstar has penned a four year deal to reignite the struggling Lakers.

Police car

Murder charge after body of two-year-old found in river near Whakatāne

The body was found by police last night about 11pm.

Around 200 locals packed into a meeting at the airport.

MP labels Air NZ 'Air Auckland', as Air Chathams prepares to offer up to 36 flights per week

Details of Air Chathams flight are expected to be released later this afternoon.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 