 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Police attempt to piece together clues after Auckland man's body found in a Rotorua river

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police are trying to retrace the movements of a 65-year-old Auckland man whose body was found in a Rotorua river three weeks after he was reported missing.

Geok Yeo

Source: Supplied

Geok Yeo was originally reported missing in the Henderson area by his family on June 16.

His body was discovered in the Kaituna River in Rotorua on July 8.

Police are now trying to piece together his movements between those dates in an effort to ascertain how Mr Yeo travelled from Henderson to Rotorua, Detective Sergeant Kelly Farrant of Waitemata Police said today.

Mr Yeo did not have access to a vehicle and police believe he was either given a lift to Rotorua or used public transport, Ms Farrant said.

He was wearing a distinctive green and white striped shirt, shown in the picture, when he left his home address on June 16.

He was still wearing the same shirt when his body was found.

Anyone who saw Mr Yeo or has information that may assist the inquiry is being asked to contact Henderson Police.

Related

Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Gayleen McEwan from Blenheim

NZ woman thrown by jet's blast on Caribbean island named

00:27
2
The video appears to be from one of four attacks reported to have occurred today in the UK capital.

London hit with five acid attacks in under two hours, male teen arrested

00:18
3
Significant diversions are in place after the incident in Mount Eden.

One-year-old boy's life support turned off after tragic Auckland bus crash that claimed the life of his father

00:15
4
Donald Trump appraised the French President’s wife’s appearance when they met in Paris.

Watch: The moment Donald Trump tells French President his wife is in 'such good physical shape'

00:14
5
As extreme winter weather hits the North Island snowboarders in Taihape were able to take their boards onto an empty State Highway 1.

As it happened: Polar blast wreaks havoc in the North Island, but roads beginning to open


04:25
Gale-force winds, heavy snow and torrential downpours lashed the region, cutting power to thousands.

Icy storm brings downpours, road closures and gales - more rain due tomorrow

The polar blast continues to disrupt travel and bring treacherous conditions as it heads north.

03:19
St John's Sarah Manley is hoping to negotiate with the Health Ministry about getting first aid training into all schools.

'Lifesaving skills' - St John wants first aid as compulsory part of NZ school curriculum

St John's Sarah Manley says even pre-school aged children are capable of learning some first aid.

02:56
The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted

Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.


Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Raw video: Youth leader speaks of 'frightening' trip down Mt Ruapehu access road amid blizzard-like conditions

Some people will be spending the night up the mountain.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 