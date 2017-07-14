Police attempt to piece together clues after Auckland man's body found in a Rotorua river

Police are trying to retrace the movements of a 65-year-old Auckland man whose body was found in a Rotorua river three weeks after he was reported missing.

Geok Yeo Source: Supplied

Geok Yeo was originally reported missing in the Henderson area by his family on June 16.

His body was discovered in the Kaituna River in Rotorua on July 8.

Police are now trying to piece together his movements between those dates in an effort to ascertain how Mr Yeo travelled from Henderson to Rotorua, Detective Sergeant Kelly Farrant of Waitemata Police said today.

Mr Yeo did not have access to a vehicle and police believe he was either given a lift to Rotorua or used public transport, Ms Farrant said.

He was wearing a distinctive green and white striped shirt, shown in the picture, when he left his home address on June 16.

He was still wearing the same shirt when his body was found.