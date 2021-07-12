Police Association 'totally rejects' $2.75m funding for gang-led meth programme

A growing number of officers have been "riled" by the Government's funding of a gang-led methamphetamine programme, questioning whether it's worth the risk of policing gangs who are armed, dangerous, and dealing the harmful drug.

New Zealand Police Association president Chris Cahill. (Rebekah Parsons-King) Source: rnz.co.nz

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday defended the $2.75 million used from proceeds of crime funding that was given to a Mongrel Mob-led meth rehabilitation programme.

She admitted during an afternoon post-Cabinet briefing she had been one of the ministers involved in making the decision to fund it and was "comfortable" with this.

"We have to make a decision in New Zealand. We either want to fund programmes that, yes, will have people involved in them who have a criminal history but who are determined to address the meth addiction, or we exclude people with criminal histories from meth programmes," Ardern said.

"I for one wanted to stop victimisation and so that means we will be offering programmes to people who have a criminal past."

However, in a statement today, the New Zealand Police Association said it "totally rejects" the payment.

Association President Chris Cahill said he had been contacted by officers asking why they should even bother making the huge commitment and taking the risks they do to bring to account gangs who are armed, dangerous, and dealing meth on a massive scale, when the money is just going to go back to the gangs.

"One officer likened it to the most successful money laundering scheme he’d heard," Cahill said.

"Police take $2m of dirty money - as they recently did from the Notorious chapter of the Mongrel Mob in Operation Dusk in Hawke’s Bay - and the Government returns $2.75m in clean money to people so closely linked to the same gang."

Cahill said the association’s criticism was not directed at drug rehabilitation initiatives, but that its members were "clearly angry that police hierarchy and the Ministry of Health consider a gang such as Notorious Mongrel Mob, which is responsible for the majority of meth dealing in central Hawke’s Bay, should now be trusted stewards of millions of dollars to fix a problem they are instrumental in creating".

He compared the funding to "a pharmacy infecting its customers with a cold, and then selling them cold medication", adding that the money should be spent at other addiction services, many of which were crying out for help.