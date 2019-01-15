Police Association supporting family of officer shot dead in Auckland - 'We'll be there for them'

Police Association President Chris Cahill has given his support to the family of the police officer shot dead in Auckland today, saying police will be "there for them now and we'll be there in the future".

New Zealand Police Association president Chris Cahill. (Rebekah Parsons-King) Source: rnz.co.nz

He called the death during a routine traffic stop in Massey in the city's west a "real tragedy".

"(Police) know it's a risky job, but we live with the expectation that they'll be back home with their families."

"I think it's important we take time to understand what's happened."

To the family of the police officer who died and the other who was injured, Mr Cahill said they were "there for you".

"We can't even begin to understand the pain they're now going through. You can be sure we'll be there for them now and we'll be there in the future and we're going to wrap around that support."

"That's where the police are great. It's a family of over 14,000 there to support them."

He was confident the police looking to apprehend the offender would get a "safe result".

Police Minister Stuart Nash said police were "obviously searching far and wide".

"This is gutting, absolutely devastating, this is a man who had dedicated his career to keeping us safe and to hear a police officer's life has been taken this way is devastating,"

"I think I speak on behalf on the whole nation but certainly the Government and the Prime Minister of New Zealand when I say we are absolutely gutted to be here talking about the death of a very valued member of our community.

"Words can't describe when you lose a colleague this way. There will not be one person in the NZ Police Force who does not feel this."

He said a full investigation would take place.

Police Commissioner Andy Coster confirmed the death earlier today.

He said the incident happened during a routine traffic stop - the type of work officers undertake every day.

Mr Coster said a member of the public hit by the car has minor injuries and the second officer shot has serious leg injuries.

"I believe there were two people in the vehicle and we are seeking both of those people.

While the offender is on the loose, police in Auckland will be armed.

The armed offenders squad is in attendance.