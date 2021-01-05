TODAY |

Police Association calls for action after Feilding rampage where officers were shot at

Source:  1 NEWS

The Police Association is calling for Government action after a rampage in which police were shot at and a woman was robbed of her car at gunpoint in Feilding yesterday.

Locals are shocked by the incidents and the Police Association is calling for action. Source: 1 NEWS

A 30-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences over the events.

The officers involved weren't hurt, but it comes after a number of incidents where police have been fired at while on the job including two late last year in Northland.

“It appears police look to be fair game and once shots have been fired regularly at officers, other seem to be following along that they can get away with that as well,” Chris Cahill, president of the NZ Police Association, told 1 NEWS.

Man in hospital after crashing stolen vehicle into patrol car, firing shots at police in Manawatū

His organisation now wants to see a firearms register.

“That will allow us to know where firearms are and whether they're still there or whether they're being leaked into the criminal community from licensed firearms owners,” Cahill says.

The man accused of being at the centre of the incident is now in a stable condition in Palmerston North Hospital, facing a number of charges.

New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
Crime and Justice
