Police asking for witnesses after Hawke's Bay crash between motorbike and truck leaves one dead

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash that occurred on a main road in Hawke's Bay this morning between a motorbike and a truck.

The crash happened on the Hawke's Bay Expressway near the intersection with Watchman Road - the entrance to the Napier Airport - at around 7:25am.

Police say the red motorcycle was travelling northbound on the Hawke's Bay Expressway (SH2) and the blue logging truck was travelling along Meeanee Quay before the crash, which saw one person die at the scene.

Investigators interested in speaking to anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or witnessed the movements of either vehicle prior to the crash, with those able to assist asked to call 105, quoting job number 201002/9857.