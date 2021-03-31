Police ask truck drivers with dash cam footage for help with Napier homicide investigation

Police have issued a fresh appeal today as investigations continue into the death of Peter Lui in Napier last Monday.

Peter Lui Source: Supplied

On Wednesday, Lui was identified as the victim of an assault by two people on Mersey Street in Pandora.

It has also been revealed Lui, who also went by the nickname China, was an Outlaws Motorcycle Club gang member, according to tributes on the Facebook page representing the Essex-based group.

Today, police investigating the death are asking truck drivers or operators who have recording dashboard cameras and were in Napier, specifically Pandora and Onekawa, between 12.30pm and 2pm on Monday 29 March to get in touch.

Police are also seeking a maroon coloured Holden Commodore in relation to the incident. Source: Supplied

Police are continuing to seek a vehicle of interest — a maroon-coloured Holden Commodore in relation to the incident.

Anyone who may be able to assist is asked to call Police on 105 and quote file number 210329/1374.