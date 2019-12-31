Police ask for information about missing items belonging to murdered Christchurch woman

Police investigating the alleged murder of Bella Te Pania near Christchurch Airport on New Year’s Eve are appealing for information about two items of her property that are missing.

The 34-year-old was found critically injured on Orchard Road on Tuesday and died a short time later.

A small light brown, shimmery bag and a black Huawei cellphone with a cracked screen belonging to the 34-year-old are both missing.

The bag is about 10cm x 20cm with a strap.

If anyone has seen or found items matching those descriptions in the Christchurch area from early Tuesday morning onwards police ask they get on contact immediately.