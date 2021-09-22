Police ask Aucklanders not to 'lose sight' of Level 3 restrictions

As Tāmaki Makaurau marks its first weekend at Level 3, police say they'll be visible to ensure people follow the rules.
"Now is not the time to lose sight of why these restrictions are in place and jeopardise everyone's efforts to date."
A spokesperson said police were, however, pleased with an overall high level of compliance to date, with only three people during Level 3 in Auckland and upper Hauraki charged as of Friday.
Another person was formally warned.
Upper Hauraki will be shifting down to Alert Level 2 at 11.59pm on Saturday.
Level 3 restrictions police want Aucklanders to stick to this weekend include staying local, keep bubbles tight and maintaining physical distance while exercising outside, accessing essential services or picking up takeaways.