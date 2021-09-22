Police ask Aucklanders not to 'lose sight' of Level 3 restrictions

As Tāmaki Makaurau marks its first weekend at Level 3, police say they'll be visible to ensure people follow the rules.

People getting their McDonald's fix at Alert Level 3. Source: 1 NEWS

"Now is not the time to lose sight of why these restrictions are in place and jeopardise everyone's efforts to date."

A spokesperson said police were, however, pleased with an overall high level of compliance to date, with only three people during Level 3 in Auckland and upper Hauraki charged as of Friday.

Another person was formally warned.

Upper Hauraki will be shifting down to Alert Level 2 at 11.59pm on Saturday.