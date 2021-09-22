TODAY |

Police ask Aucklanders not to 'lose sight' of Level 3 restrictions

Source:  1 NEWS

As Tāmaki Makaurau marks its first weekend at Level 3, police say they'll be visible to ensure people follow the rules.

People getting their McDonald's fix at Alert Level 3. Source: 1 NEWS

"Now is not the time to lose sight of why these restrictions are in place and jeopardise everyone's efforts to date."

A spokesperson said police were, however, pleased with an overall high level of compliance to date, with only three people during Level 3 in Auckland and upper Hauraki charged as of Friday.

Another person was formally warned.

Upper Hauraki will be shifting down to Alert Level 2 at 11.59pm on Saturday. 

Level 3 restrictions police want Aucklanders to stick to this weekend include staying local, keep bubbles tight and maintaining physical distance while exercising outside, accessing essential services or picking up takeaways.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sixteen new Covid-19 community cases in Delta outbreak
2
Victim of alligator attack during Hurricane Ida identified
3
Police continue appeal for sightings of vehicle in Lena Zhang Harrap case
4
Police ask Aucklanders not to 'lose sight' of Level 3 restrictions
5
Afghani trying to get to New Zealand killed by Taliban
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Pasifika communities in Auckland step up efforts with pop-up vaccination stations

Covid-19, climate change centrepiece of Ardern's speech to UN

Waitākere Hospital's ED visited by person who later tested Covid-positive

Wage subsidy bill for Delta lockdown now $2.5 billion