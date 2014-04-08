Police arrest woman accused of punching Auckland supermarket manager in the face

A woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a Countdown employee in Warkworth on Thursday.
Countdown sign. Source: 1 NEWS
Police said the 45-year-old is expected to appear in the North Shore District Court on 14 May.
Local Rodney MP Mark Mitchell provided a video update on Facebook about the alleged assault, imploring his community to "show more tolerance".
"In the line there was a flash point, a confrontation developed out of that and as a result the [Countdown] manager was assaulted and punched in the face," said Mr Mitchell.
"We have to be supportive of one another and encourage one another, we are all in this together."
The woman faces a charge of common assault.