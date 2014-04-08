TODAY |

Police arrest woman accused of punching Auckland supermarket manager in the face

Source:  1 NEWS

A woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a Countdown employee in Warkworth on Thursday.

Countdown sign. Source: 1 NEWS

Police said the 45-year-old is expected to appear in the North Shore District Court on 14 May.

Local Rodney MP Mark Mitchell provided a video update on Facebook about the alleged assault, imploring his community to "show more tolerance". 

"In the line there was a flash point, a confrontation developed out of that and as a result the [Countdown] manager was assaulted and punched in the face," said Mr Mitchell.

"We have to be supportive of one another and encourage one another, we are all in this together." 

The woman faces a charge of common assault.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police arrest woman accused of punching Auckland supermarket manager in the face
2
Still too early to know if NZ's coronavirus lockdown will be extended, says Jacinda Ardern
3
'You or I could die' - Kiwi radio star's heartfelt plea to Māori and Pacific people after positive Covid-19 test
4
Queen set to make historic 'special broadcast' on Monday
5
NZ golf courses may never recover if greenskeepers remain non-essential during lockdown, they say
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Queen Elizabeth II set to make historic 'special broadcast' on Monday
02:01

Growing number of Māori opting to share cultural knowledge online for free
01:46

NZ golf courses may never recover if greenskeepers remain non-essential during lockdown, they say
01:52

Christchurch mum struggles to get tested for Covid-19