Police arrest woman accused of punching Auckland supermarket manager in the face

A woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a Countdown employee in Warkworth on Thursday.

Countdown sign. Source: 1 NEWS

Police said the 45-year-old is expected to appear in the North Shore District Court on 14 May.

Local Rodney MP Mark Mitchell provided a video update on Facebook about the alleged assault, imploring his community to "show more tolerance".

"In the line there was a flash point, a confrontation developed out of that and as a result the [Countdown] manager was assaulted and punched in the face," said Mr Mitchell.

"We have to be supportive of one another and encourage one another, we are all in this together."