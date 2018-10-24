Police arrest two men following Waikato aggravated burglary that left a 66-year-old man seriously injured

Police have arrested two men after an alleged aggravated burglary in Eastern Waikato on Friday that left a 66-year-old man with serious facial injuries.

Police were looking to locate a 22-year-old, who was wanted in relation to the burglary at a residential address in Tirohia, Eastern Waikato, on the evening of Friday 9 August.

He was arrested today and will appear on multiple charges at Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

The other offender, a 29-year-old Te Aroha man, was arrested yesterday in Te Aroha and will appear at Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

During the incident, a 66-year-old man received serious facial injuries and was transported to Waikato Hospital.

A grey 2017 Holden Colorado, registration KTY16, was taken from the property but recovered by police yesterday in Te Aroha.

Police say the offenders were not known to the victim.

Early indications suggest the offenders’ vehicle had broken down near the property shortly before the incident, police said.

