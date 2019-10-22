TODAY |

Police arrest two men following methamphetamine supply sting in Nelson, Marlborough

Source:  1 NEWS

Two men have been arrested and charged today following an investigation into the supply of methamphetamine in the Nelson and Marlborough regions.

Source: Breakfast

Nelson and Blenheim police, with the support of the Armed Offenders Squad, carried out four search warrants targeting known gang associates today.

Police say they found a quantity of methamphetamine, a loaded shotgun and ammunition during the search.

As a result, a 55-year-old man will appear in the Nelson District Court today on charges including conspiring to deal methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The other man, 51, will appear in the Blenheim District Court tomorrow on multiple drug-related charges including possession of methamphetamine for supply.

The investigation is ongoing and police say further charges are likely.

New Zealand
Nelson
Marlborough
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:02
Shane Jones says Manukau Harbour is 'worst harbour in NZ' to be chosen as country's next super port
2
Relief for migrant workers in NZ as Government extends temporary visas
3
Todd Muller slams Government's 'failing border management' as numbers of returning Kiwis is capped
4
Ardern picks up sweet treat made popular by Kiwi who blogged about quarantine gratitude
5
Photo: Car driven onto Auckland train line causes delays for commuters
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:02

Shane Jones says Manukau Harbour is 'worst harbour in NZ' to be chosen as country's next super port

01:02

Man charged after 79-year-old South Auckland man killed in hit-and-run

Winston Peters denies NZ First has hired UK political operatives as he decries 'clickbait journos'

Relief for migrant workers in NZ as Government extends temporary visas