Police arrest two men following methamphetamine supply sting in Nelson, Marlborough

Two men have been arrested and charged today following an investigation into the supply of methamphetamine in the Nelson and Marlborough regions.

Nelson and Blenheim police, with the support of the Armed Offenders Squad, carried out four search warrants targeting known gang associates today.

Police say they found a quantity of methamphetamine, a loaded shotgun and ammunition during the search.

As a result, a 55-year-old man will appear in the Nelson District Court today on charges including conspiring to deal methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The other man, 51, will appear in the Blenheim District Court tomorrow on multiple drug-related charges including possession of methamphetamine for supply.