Police arrest six, seize $2m worth of assets in operation targeting Mongrel Mob

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have arrest six people and seized $2 million worth of assets in an operation targeting senior Mongrel Mob members, and other gang activities.

Over a dozen firearms including military style semi-automatic weapons and pistols were seized. Source: 1 NEWS

Operation Dusk was carried out in the Hawke’s Bay over the last 18 months.

As part of the operation, the National Organised Crime Group and Eastern District Police have executed multiple search warrants across the region over the past three days.

"Additional search warrants executed over the past three days have targeted other organised crime groups including members of the Black Power and Outlaws MC gangs," police said in a statement today.

As a result of the operation, police have seized approximately $2 million dollars in assets.

"Five residential addresses have been restrained pursuant to the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009," police said.

Police seized approximately $2 million in assets Source: Supplied

"Additionally, 14 firearms including military style semi-automatic weapons and pistols, ammunition, illicit drugs including methamphetamine, cannabis and synthetics and large quantities of cash were recovered.

"Fifteen motor vehicles including a 2020 Range Rover & high-end classic cars, two trucks, four Harley-Davidson motorbikes, a dirt bike, jewellery, a boat, two jet skis, trailers and a digger have been restrained."

According to the statement, two businesses are also  being assessed for their links to organised crime.

"To date, police have arrested six individuals - three men and three women - of a range of ages." 

They are facing serious drugs and firearms charges and will be appearing in court in due course.

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Crime and Justice
