Police arrest second of three men wanted since last week after escaping police custody in Levin

A second man wanted after escaping police custody in Levin last Wednesday has been located.

Emmanuel Witana, 23, was arrested at a Palmerston North property around 7pm last night, police announced this morning.



The men, who were in custody facing violence and driving-related charges, were inside Levin District Court and being moved to where a transport vehicle was located at around 5.40pm on August 21.

They escaped after a fourth man restrained an officer, Manawatu Area Commander Inspector Sarah Stewart told media last week. One of the men then pressed an emergency lever, opening the roller door of the internal garaging of the court and allowing the men to escape, police said.

The men are then alleged to have ran to a nearby supermarket and hijacked a vehicle, ordering the driver to flee with them inside. The man was forced to drop them off in northwest Levin, where they got out and ran off on foot, police said.

Police are continuing to seek Te Wera Hemara, 27.