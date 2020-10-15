Police arrest second man in a month over threats made to National MP Simeon Brown

A man has been arrested at a Christchurch property today following threats to National MP Simeon Brown.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they received a complaint on Tuesday night from Brown after threats were made against him.

A 22-year-old man is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday.

He will face a charge of threatening to kill.

Earlier this month a 25-year-old man from Wellington was charged with threatening to kill Brown.

Police say they are continuing to make further inquiries in relation to the threats received.