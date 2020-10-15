Police arrest second man in a month over threats made to National MP Simeon Brown

A man has been arrested at a Christchurch property today following threats to National MP Simeon Brown.
Source: 1 NEWS
Police say they received a complaint on Tuesday night from Brown after threats were made against him.
A 22-year-old man is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday.
He will face a charge of threatening to kill.
Earlier this month a 25-year-old man from Wellington was charged with threatening to kill Brown.
Police say they are continuing to make further inquiries in relation to the threats received.
Brown says he is unable to comment on the threats due to the cases being before the court.