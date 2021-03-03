Police arrest patched gang member accused of jumping off wharf to flee them in Auckland

Police have arrested a man in Auckland who allegedly jumped off a wharf to flee them.

Earlier today, police asked residents in the Greenhithe area to lock their doors, after they say a "dangerous man" evaded them.

However, police identified the man incorrectly as 53-year-old Sean Broderick, who is still wanted by police.

Sean Broderick. Source: NZ Police.

After making the arrest this afternoon, police now say the wanted man is actually a 43-year-old patched gang member who was breaching his bail.

"He is in custody and charges are likely to follow," police told 1 NEWS in a statement.

"The arrested man is not the 53-year-old man previously reported. However this man, while now established as not being involved in today’s incident, is still wanted to arrest by police on active charges."

Broderick, is no stranger to evading police. In 1997 he escaped from Christchurch Men’s Prison, formally known as Paparua Prison, where he was on the run for 30 hours.

More recently, in May 2020 he stole a car with a sleeping baby girl in the backseat.