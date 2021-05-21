Police arrest man wanted over organised crime sting targeting encrypted Anom phones

A man wanted by police following an organised crime sting targeting encrypted Anom phone users has been arrested in Raglan.
In a statement this morning, police said the 50-year-old was arrested at an address in the Waikato coastal town about 7.30pm yesterday.
He is scheduled to appear in Hamilton District Court this morning facing a range of charges.
Earlier this month, a global crackdown on organised crime saw New Zealand Police arrest a total of 36 people from gangs the Waikato Comancheros, Waikato Mongrel Mob and Head Hunters.
More than $5 million in assests and cash was restrained.
As part of Operation Trojan Shield, an FBI encrypted app called Anom allowed police to look over the shoulders of criminals as they discussed hits, drug shipments and other crimes.