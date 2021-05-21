Police arrest man wanted over organised crime sting targeting encrypted Anom phones

A man wanted by police following an organised crime sting targeting encrypted Anom phone users has been arrested in Raglan.

In a statement this morning, police said the 50-year-old was arrested at an address in the Waikato coastal town about 7.30pm yesterday.

He is scheduled to appear in Hamilton District Court this morning facing a range of charges.

Earlier this month, a global crackdown on organised crime saw New Zealand Police arrest a total of 36 people from gangs the Waikato Comancheros, Waikato Mongrel Mob and Head Hunters.

More than $5 million in assests and cash was restrained.